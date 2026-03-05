NCERT Recruitment 2026: 117 Academic Vacancies Open, Apply Online By This Date

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will close the application window for direct recruitment to its academic positions. Candidates can apply by visiting ncert.nic.in.

Earlier, the deadline to close the application window was February 20, but it was later extended until March 6 (Friday). The window will close on Friday around 5 pm. After this, no applications will be entertained.

According to NCERT, a total of 117 vacancies for Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, and Deputy/Assistant Librarian have been opened at its New Delhi headquarters and its constituent units located at Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru, and Shillong. Candidates can check the educational qualifications by visiting the official website in the Vacancy section.

Application Fee: Rs. 1000 for UR/OBC/EWS applicants (online payment only).

Rs. 1000 for UR/OBC/EWS applicants (online payment only). Exemptions: Women, SC, ST, and PWD applicants do not need to pay.

Women, SC, ST, and PWD applicants do not need to pay. Refund Policy: Fee is non-refundable under any circumstances.

Pay Scales:

Professors receive Academic Level 14 with a starting pay of Rs. 1,44,200 (pre-revised Rs. 37,400-67,000 with AGP 10,000).

Associate Professors or Deputy Librarians receive Academic Level 13A with Rs. 1,31,400 (pre-revised Rs. 37,400-67,000 with AGP 9,000).

Assistant Professors or Assistant Librarians receive Academic Level 10 with Rs. 57,700 (pre-revised Rs. 15,600-39,100 with AGP 6,000).

Steps to Apply:

Visit the official NCERT website: ncert.nic.in. Go to the "Announcements" or "Vacancies" section and find the relevant recruitment notification. Register online with a valid email ID and mobile number to create a login. Log in and fill out the application form with personal, educational, and other required details. Upload scanned documents, including photograph and signature, as per instructions. Pay the application fee online (if applicable). Submit the application and ensure all details are correct. Download and save a copy for future reference.

The registration will be provisional, and the eligibility of shortlisted candidates will be verified at the time of the interview using original documents. A candidate's registration may be canceled at any stage of the recruitment process, or even after joining, if any information provided is found to be false or does not meet the eligibility criteria.