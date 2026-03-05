UPSC Result 2025 Live: CSE Final Merit List Expected Anytime This Week

The Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 is expected to be released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) likely next week. For candidates who have passed the interview phase of the examination, you will be able to check your results at the official UPSC website.

The UPSC CSE 2025 final result is expected to be declared in the first or second week of March 2026, as the personality tests were conducted just recently in the last week of February. It usually takes a few days for the UPSC to prepare the merit list after the personality tests are conducted. The final merit list will contain all of the candidates found eligible for appointment to India's civil services.

The interviews for candidates began in January 2026, and were conducted at the UPSC headquarters in Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road New Delhi. The interview and the personality test 275 points.

How To Check Your UPSC Results 2025:

Step 1. Access the UPSC website at (upsconline.nic.in)

Step 2. On the main page of the UPSC site, find a link titled "UPSC CSE Results". Click on the link.

Step 3. Type in your login credentials to view your scorecard

Step 4. Review and download your scorecard.

Selected candidates will join one of the following cadres: the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Police Service (IPS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), the Indian Revenue Service, the Indian Trade Service and other Group A&B central services.