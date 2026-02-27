Advertisement

NCERT Urges Individuals, Institutions To Return Supreme Court-Banned Textbook

Acting on the court's directions, NCERT has asked all individuals and organisations in possession of the textbook, Exploring Society: India and Beyond, Social Science Grade 8 Part 2, to return it immediately.

The NCERT said the textbook has been withdrawn following the Supreme Court's directive.
New Delhi:

In compliance with the Supreme Court's order, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has imposed a complete ban on the circulation of its newly released Class 8 Social Science textbook containing a chapter that referred to "judicial corruption". The inclusion of the chapter sparked a major controversy, with the court strongly criticising the council and describing the move as a "calculated attempt to undermine" the institution.

Acting on the court's directions, NCERT has asked all individuals and organisations in possession of the textbook, Exploring Society: India and Beyond, Social Science Grade 8 Part 2, to return it immediately. Copies may be submitted to the Head, Department of Education in Social Sciences (DESS), or the Publication Division at NCERT headquarters on Sri Aurobindo Marg, New Delhi.

The council has also directed that any content related to the chapter titled "Role of Judiciary in Our Society", if shared on social media or any digital platform, be deleted without delay. It further urged anyone who has purchased the book from any source to return it to NCERT at the earliest.

Referring to paragraph 20 of the Supreme Court's order dated February 26, 2026, NCERT stated that "a complete blanket ban is hereby imposed on any further publication, printing or digital dissemination of the book titled 'Exploring Society: India and Beyond'."

It warned that any attempt to bypass the order through electronic circulation, alternate titles, or formats containing the same content would amount to direct interference and wilful disobedience of the court's directions.

Reiterating its compliance, NCERT said the textbook has been withdrawn following the Supreme Court's directive.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court ordered the immediate withdrawal of the book, observing that the inclusion of the contentious content prima facie amounted to criminal contempt. The court directed the removal of all physical and digital copies and asked NCERT and state education authorities to file compliance reports within two weeks.

