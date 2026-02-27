Explained: How NCERT Textbooks Are Written, Reviewed And Approved

NCERT Textbook Controversy: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) recently faced sharp criticism from the Supreme Court over a Class 8 textbook chapter referring to "judicial corruption," triggering a major controversy. In its order, the top court described the chapter as a "calculated move to undermine" the judiciary and observed that it prima facie amounted to criminal contempt. The court directed the immediate withdrawal of all physical and digital copies of the textbook and asked NCERT and state education authorities to submit compliance reports within two weeks.

NCERT termed the inclusion of the topic "purely unintentional," suspended distribution of the book, and said the chapter would be revised for the 2026-27 academic session.

The episode has drawn attention to how NCERT textbooks are prepared and approved.

How NCERT Textbooks Are Prepared

According to officials quoted by news agency PTI, NCERT textbooks are not written by a single author. Instead, they are developed through a multi-layered and consultative process involving subject experts and academicians.

For each subject, NCERT constitutes a Curricular Area Group to identify and select experts for drafting textbooks. The selection is based on academic background, subject expertise, and experience to ensure content quality and age appropriateness.

The CAG then forms a Textbook Development Committee for each subject. The TDC comprises academicians, curriculum experts, subject specialists, and, in some cases, industry professionals to provide domain-specific inputs.

Chapters drafted by the TDC undergo multiple rounds of internal review and consultations. The development process is described as detailed and consultative, aimed at maintaining academic standards and factual accuracy.

The complete draft is reviewed by the full CAG and the National Syllabus and Teaching-Learning Material Committee (NSTC). Approval is granted after assessing the factual correctness, relevance, and age suitability of the content.

Industry experts are included in TDCs to provide perspectives on knowledge requirements in specific fields. Consultations with government departments or authorities may also be undertaken where necessary, though such consultations are not mandatory.

When significant suggestions or objections are received regarding textbook content, NCERT may constitute review panels to evaluate and reassess the material.

According to officials, more than 60 contributors were associated with the textbook that has now been withdrawn following the court's order. However, the council has not publicly disclosed the detailed list of contributors so far.