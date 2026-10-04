MP Police Constable 2026: Registration For 7,500 Posts Closes On October 6

The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) is closing the registration window for the MP Police Constable recruitment on October 6, 2026. Applicants who still haven't applied yet can fill out their application form by visiting the official website, esb.mp.gov.in.

Candidates applying for the recruitment must have passed at least class 10. Applicants belonging to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category must have at least qualified class 8. The age limit to apply for the exam is 18 to 33 years as on October 6, 2026.

As for the selection process, a 100 mark computer-based written examination will be conducted followed by a 100 mark Physical Efficiency Test (PET). To qualify for the exam applicants will also have to clear the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), document verification and Medical examination.

MP Police Constable 2026 Registration: Steps to Apply

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to register for the exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website, esb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Start the profile registration process using Aadhar card and biometric details.

Step 3: Now, click on the "Police Constable Recruitment Test 2026" link.

Step 4: Fill in the personal details in the application form.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Pay the required application fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Application Fee

-Candidates belonging to the General category have to pay a total of application fee Rs 700, which includes Rs 500 as the ESB fee and Rs 200 as the department fee.

-Candidates belonging to SC, ST and Other Backward classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker sections (EWS) have to pay Rs 350, including Rs 250 as the ESB fee and Rs 100 department fee.

-The MP Police Constable correction facility will remain active until October 11, 2026.