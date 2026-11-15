MP Police Constable 2026 Admit Card Releasing Soon: Know How To Access, Exam Details

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) is all set to release the MP Police Constable admit card 2026 soon on the official website. However, the exam-conducting board is yet to confirm the hall ticket release date. Once released, candidates will be able to download their admit card from the portal, esb.mp.gov.in.

To access the admit card, candidates will be required to use their application number and date of birth. The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 19, 2026. Once the hall tickets are released candidates must take its printout as only a physical copy of the admit card will be permitted on the day of the exam. Digital copies are strictly prohibited.

A total of 7,500 posts will be recruited under this constable recruitment examination.

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Check the steps below to download the admit card once released on the website.

Step 1: Visit the official website, esb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the MP Police Constable admit card 2026 link.

Step 3: Once the link is clicked upon a new login window will appear.

Step 4: Enter the application number and date of birth in the designated spaces.

Step 5: Once the details are submitted, the MP Police Constable hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and save it for future reference.

Details to Check

Provided below is the list of details that the candidates must verify once they have downloaded their hall ticket:

Candidates' name

Application number

Exam centre address

Examination date and time

Photograph and signature

Important exam guidelines.

In case of any discrepancies in the details of the admit card applicant must contact the conducting board and get them rectified before the exam.