MPESB Supervisor Exam 2025 Registration Begins For Various Posts, Check Steps to Apply

MPESB Parvekshak Exam 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has started registration for the recruitment of Parvekshak (Supervisor) positions for the year 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 660 vacancies. Eligible and interested candidates can fill out the application by visiting the official website, esb.mp.gov.in. The last date for filling out the application form is January 23, 2025. Candidates can make corrections to the application until January 28, 2025.

MPESB Parvekshak Exam 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1. Go to the MPESB official website, esb.mp.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link for Parvekshak Recruitment 2025

Step 3. Fill out the form by providing the required details

Step 4. Make the payment and click on submit

Step 5. Save and take a hard copy of the application form

The official notification reads: "Aadhaar registration of the candidate is mandatory. It will be mandatory to bring an original photo identity card to the examinations conducted by the board. As an original photo identity card, the candidate can select any one of the Voter ID card, PAN card, Aadhaar card, driving license, or passport. U.I.D.A.I. E-Aadhaar will be valid only after it is verified by UIDAI.

In the absence of an original photo identity card, the candidate will be debarred from appearing in the examination."

Examination Fee

For General category candidates: Rs 500 per question paper

For Direct Recruitment (Reserved Categories - Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes/Other Backward Classes/EWS/Persons with Disabilities - only for residents of Madhya Pradesh): Rs. 250 per question paper

For Direct Recruitment Backlog: No fee

Candidates applying online through kiosks will need to pay an additional MPOnline portal fee of Rs. 60. For applications submitted via a registered citizen user login, a portal fee of Rs. 20 will be applicable.