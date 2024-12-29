MPESB Recruitment 2024: Registrations To Begin Tomorrow, Check Details

MPESB Recruitment 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board will begin the registration process for the recruitment of Group 5 Staff Nurse, Paramedical, and other posts tomorrow.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website, esb.mp.gov.in.

The last date to submit the application form is January 13, 2025. Candidates can make changes to their application until January 18, 2025. The exam is scheduled for February 15, 2025.

MPESB Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board, esb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the online application link for Group 5 recruitment on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Register and complete the payment

Step 5: Submit the form and save it

Step 6: Print a copy of your application for future reference

MPESB Recruitment 2024: Examination Fee

For unreserved candidates: Rs 500 per question paper

For Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other Backward Class/EWS candidates from Madhya Pradesh and disabled candidates: Rs 250 per question paper

Online application fee for candidates applying through kiosks via the MP Online portal: Rs 60

Portal fee for candidates logging in through additional registered citizen users: Rs 20

The official notification states: "It will be mandatory to bring an original photo identity card for the examinations conducted by the board. The candidate can choose any one of the following as an original photo identity card: Voter ID Card, PAN Card, Driving License, Aadhar Card, or Passport. UIDAI E-Aadhaar will be valid only after it is verified by UIDAI. In the absence of the original photo identity card, the candidate will be debarred from appearing in the examination."