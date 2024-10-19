MPESB Nursing Selection Test Admit Card 2024 Released, Check Steps To Download

The exam is scheduled to begin on October 26, 2024.
MPESB Nursing Selection Test: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has released the admit card for the Nursing Selection Test 2024. This includes admit cards for the Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing (PBBSc Nursing) and Master of Science Nursing (M.Sc. Nursing) selection tests for 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards by visiting the official MPESB website, esb.mp.gov.in.
MPESB Nursing Selection Test: Steps To Download Admit Card
Step 1. Go to the official MPESB website, esb.mp.gov.in
Step 2. On the home page, click on the link for the MPESB Nursing Selection Test Admit Card 2024
Step 3. A new page will open on the screen
Step 4. Enter your login details and click on submit
The exam is scheduled to begin on October 26, 2024. It will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 9 AM to 11 AM and the second shift from 2 PM to 4 PM. The selection test will take place in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ratlam, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain, Khandwa, and Neemuch.
MPESB Nursing Selection Test: Important Guidelines
- It is mandatory to bring an original photo identity card for the examinations conducted by the board
- Multi-level biometric verification is required at the time of entry and during the examination
- The use of electronic devices such as digital diaries, mobile phones, calculators, log tables, sunglasses, and any copying materials is completely prohibited in the examination hall
- Candidates can obtain their admit cards for the online examination only through their online application form number. Therefore, it is essential to keep the application form number safe; the responsibility for this lies with the applicant
- At the examination center, candidates must have a black ballpoint pen and the admit card downloaded from the Board's website to gain entry into the examination hall
- No candidate will be allowed to leave the examination room after the examination has started until it concludes