Advertisement

MPESB Nursing Selection Test Admit Card 2024 Released, Check Steps To Download

The selection test will take place in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ratlam, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain, Khandwa, and Neemuch.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
MPESB Nursing Selection Test Admit Card 2024 Released, Check Steps To Download
The exam is scheduled to begin on October 26, 2024.
MPESB Nursing Selection Test: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has released the admit card for the Nursing Selection Test 2024. This includes admit cards for the Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing (PBBSc Nursing) and Master of Science Nursing (M.Sc. Nursing) selection tests for 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards by visiting the official MPESB website, esb.mp.gov.in.

MPESB Nursing Selection Test: Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1. Go to the official MPESB website, esb.mp.gov.in
Step 2. On the home page, click on the link for the MPESB Nursing Selection Test Admit Card 2024
Step 3. A new page will open on the screen
Step 4. Enter your login details and click on submit

The exam is scheduled to begin on October 26, 2024. It will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 9 AM to 11 AM and the second shift from 2 PM to 4 PM. The selection test will take place in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ratlam, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain, Khandwa, and Neemuch.

MPESB Nursing Selection Test: Important Guidelines

  • It is mandatory to bring an original photo identity card for the examinations conducted by the board
  • Multi-level biometric verification is required at the time of entry and during the examination
  • The use of electronic devices such as digital diaries, mobile phones, calculators, log tables, sunglasses, and any copying materials is completely prohibited in the examination hall
  • Candidates can obtain their admit cards for the online examination only through their online application form number. Therefore, it is essential to keep the application form number safe; the responsibility for this lies with the applicant
  • At the examination center, candidates must have a black ballpoint pen and the admit card downloaded from the Board's website to gain entry into the examination hall
  • No candidate will be allowed to leave the examination room after the examination has started until it concludes
Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
MPESB Exam 2024, Nurshing Staff, Nursing College
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
JEE Main 2025: Why Has NTA Discontinued Optional Questions From Joint Entrance Exam
MPESB Nursing Selection Test Admit Card 2024 Released, Check Steps To Download
Health Ministry Invites Applications For International Fellowship Programme, Check Details
Next Article
Health Ministry Invites Applications For International Fellowship Programme, Check Details
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com