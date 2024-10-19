MPESB Nursing Selection Test Admit Card 2024 Released, Check Steps To Download

MPESB Nursing Selection Test: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has released the admit card for the Nursing Selection Test 2024. This includes admit cards for the Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing (PBBSc Nursing) and Master of Science Nursing (M.Sc. Nursing) selection tests for 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards by visiting the official MPESB website, esb.mp.gov.in.

MPESB Nursing Selection Test: Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1. Go to the official MPESB website, esb.mp.gov.in

Step 2. On the home page, click on the link for the MPESB Nursing Selection Test Admit Card 2024

Step 3. A new page will open on the screen

Step 4. Enter your login details and click on submit

The exam is scheduled to begin on October 26, 2024. It will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 9 AM to 11 AM and the second shift from 2 PM to 4 PM. The selection test will take place in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ratlam, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain, Khandwa, and Neemuch.

MPESB Nursing Selection Test: Important Guidelines