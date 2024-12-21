MPESB Recruitment 2024: Registrations To Begin From December 30, Check Details

MPESB Recruitment 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board is scheduled to begin the registration process for the recruitment of Group 5 Staff Nurse, Paramedical, and Other Posts Combined from December 30, 2024.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the examination until January 13, 2025.

The deadline to make changes to the application form is January 18, 2025. The exam is expected to be held on February 15, 2025.

MPESB Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board, i.e., esb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the online application form link for Group 5 recruitment on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Register yourself and make the payment

Step 5: Click on submit and save the form

Step 6: Take a hard copy of your application for future use

MPESB Recruitment 2024: Examination Fee

For unreserved candidates: Rs 500 per question paper

For Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other Backward Class/EWS candidates from Madhya Pradesh and disabled candidates: Rs 250 per question paper

Online application fee for candidates applying through kiosks via the MP Online portal: Rs 60

Portal fee for candidates logging in through additional registered citizen users: Rs 20

The official notification states: "It will be mandatory to bring an original photo identity card in the examinations conducted by the board. As an original photo identity card, the candidate can select any one of Voter ID Card, PAN Card, Driving License, Aadhar Card, Passport. UIDAI E-Aadhaar will be valid only after it is verified by UIDAI. In the absence of the original photo identity card, the candidate will be debarred from appearing in the examination."