MP Government Jobs 2025: 339 Vacancies In 28 Departments, Apply Online From This Date

Looking to secure a government job in Madhya Pradesh? This recruitment drive could be a great opportunity. The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has announced its Group 2 Sub Group 3 Recruitment 2025, opening up 339 vacancies in 28 different state departments. The online application process will begin on September 9, 2025, and candidates will have until September 23, 2025, to complete their registration through the official portal esb.mp.gov.in.

Eligibility Criteria

To be considered for these posts, candidates must hold a graduate degree in a relevant discipline from a recognised university. Since qualifications may vary according to the position, applicants are strongly advised to read the detailed notification carefully before applying.

Age Limit

The age limit has been set between 18 and 40 years as of January 1, 2025. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories such as SC, ST, OBC, and others, in accordance with state government rules.

Application Fee

Applicants need to pay the fee online to complete the registration. The structure is as follows:

General/Unreserved category: Rs 500

SC/ST/OBC/EWS (Madhya Pradesh): Rs 250

Unemployed candidates (as per MP norms): Rs 250

Important Dates

Candidates should note the following schedule:

Application start date: September 9, 2025

Last date to apply: September 23, 2025

Correction window: September 9 - September 28, 2025

How to Apply

Here's a step-by-step guide to filling out the application form:

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in

Click on the link for MPESB Group 2 Sub Group 3 Recruitment 2025

Register as a new user and generate login credentials

Fill in the online form with accurate personal, academic, and professional details

Upload a recent passport-size photograph, signature, and required documents

Pay the application fee using the available online payment modes

Review the application carefully, submit it, and download the final copy

Keep a printout for future reference

As per the official notification, only one application form per candidate will be accepted. Aspirants must ensure they meet the educational and eligibility conditions before applying. The notice also highlights that the number of posts and departments may be revised depending on administrative requirements.