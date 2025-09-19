Madhya Pradesh ESB Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited For 500 Posts, Details Here

MPESB Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) has invited applications for 500 Subedar (Ministerial), Stenographer and Assistant Sub-Inspector posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts starting October 3, 2025 online on the official website of the board- esb.mp.gov.in.

The last date to fill online application for the posts is October 17, 2025 and candidates will be allowed to make changes/corrections in their applications till October 22, 2025.

The examination for the posts will be held on December 10, 2025 in two shifts- 9:30 am to 11:30 am and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm, each lasting for two hours. Candidates will be given 10 minutes to read the question paper carefully before the examination begins.

The board has advised all candidates to report to the examination centre between 7:30 am and 8:30 am for the first shift and 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm for the second shift.

How To Apply For MP ESB 500 Posts?

Visit the official website of the board - esb.mp.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Online Form- Subedar and Assistant Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam".

Enter your personal, academic and other details.

Submit the form.

Candidates registering for the first time under a MPESB vacancy will need to register through their mobile number first under the "Profile Registration" section and follow the steps mentioned above for 500 post registration.

Candidates must bring an original identity card to the examination centre which could be Adhaar card, PAN card, driver license or passport. Adhaar card is mandatorily required for entry to exam hall.