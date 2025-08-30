Madhya Pradesh ESB Recruitment: Registration Closes Today For 752 Posts, Salary Up To Rs.1,14,800

Madhya Pradesh MPESB Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) will close the registration window for 752 Group 5 recruitment posts today, August 30, 2025. Interested candidates must apply today on the official website of the board - esb.mp.gov.in.

Applications are invited for several roles - Physiotherapist, Counselor, Pharmacist Grade-2, Ophthalmic Assistant and OT Technician of Paramedical Cadre.

Madhya Pradesh MPESB 2025 Recruitment: Number of Vacancies Available

Role Vacancies Physiotherapist 41 Counselor 100 Pharmacist Grade-2 313 Ophthalmic Assistant 100 OT Technician of Paramedical Cadre. 288

MPESB Group 5 Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria, Salary

Candidate must be aged minimum of 18 years and should not be older than 40 years- applicable to only UR and EWS category candidates. Female candidates and those under OBC, ST, SC, PH must not be older than 45 years.

For the post of Physiotherapist, the candidates is required to hold a bachelor's degree in Physical Therapy (BPT). The salary range for the post is Rs. 36,200 to Rs.1,14,800.

Master's degree in Social Work (MSW) with a post graduate diploma in counselling and family therapy (PGDCFT) is required for the post of counselor. Salary ranges from Rs.25,300 to Rs.80,500.

To be eligible for the post of Pharmacist, Grade II, a Class 12 qualification degree with main subjects as PCB an a Degree or Diploma in Pharmacy and registration with the MP Pharmacy Council is required. Pay Range: Rs.25,300 - Rs.80,500 (Level-6).

Ophthalmic Assistant Eligibility- Class 12 marksheet in PCB with a diploma in Ophthalmic Assistant. Salary Range is Rs.28,700 to Rs.91,300.

Candidates must have passed Class 12 with main subjects at PCB and hold a 1 year course qualification in Operation Theatre Technician. Salary Range is between Rs.25,300 - Rs.80,500 (Level-6).

Those applying for the post will be required to pay a fee of Rs.560. OBC, ST and SC candidates have to pay Rs.310 as application fees.

The examination is tentatively scheduled for September 27, 2025.