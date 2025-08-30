Madhya Pradesh ESB Recruitment: Registration Closes Today For 752 Posts, Salary Up To Rs.1,14,800

MPESB 2025 Recruitment: Salary Range is between Rs.25,300 - Rs.80,500 (Level-6)
Madhya Pradesh MPESB Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) will close the registration window for 752 Group 5 recruitment posts today, August 30, 2025. Interested candidates must apply today on the official website of the board - esb.mp.gov.in.
Applications are invited for several roles - Physiotherapist, Counselor, Pharmacist Grade-2, Ophthalmic Assistant and OT Technician of Paramedical Cadre.
Madhya Pradesh MPESB 2025 Recruitment: Number of Vacancies Available
|Role
|Vacancies
|Physiotherapist
|41
|Counselor
|100
|Pharmacist Grade-2
|313
|Ophthalmic Assistant
|100
|OT Technician of Paramedical Cadre.
|288
MPESB Group 5 Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria, Salary
- Candidate must be aged minimum of 18 years and should not be older than 40 years- applicable to only UR and EWS category candidates. Female candidates and those under OBC, ST, SC, PH must not be older than 45 years.
- For the post of Physiotherapist, the candidates is required to hold a bachelor's degree in Physical Therapy (BPT). The salary range for the post is Rs. 36,200 to Rs.1,14,800.
- Master's degree in Social Work (MSW) with a post graduate diploma in counselling and family therapy (PGDCFT) is required for the post of counselor. Salary ranges from Rs.25,300 to Rs.80,500.
- To be eligible for the post of Pharmacist, Grade II, a Class 12 qualification degree with main subjects as PCB an a Degree or Diploma in Pharmacy and registration with the MP Pharmacy Council is required. Pay Range: Rs.25,300 - Rs.80,500 (Level-6).
- Ophthalmic Assistant Eligibility- Class 12 marksheet in PCB with a diploma in Ophthalmic Assistant. Salary Range is Rs.28,700 to Rs.91,300.
- Candidates must have passed Class 12 with main subjects at PCB and hold a 1 year course qualification in Operation Theatre Technician. Salary Range is between Rs.25,300 - Rs.80,500 (Level-6).
Those applying for the post will be required to pay a fee of Rs.560. OBC, ST and SC candidates have to pay Rs.310 as application fees.
The examination is tentatively scheduled for September 27, 2025.