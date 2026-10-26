MP Police Sub-Inspector Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Steps To Download, Exam Details

MP Police SI Admit Card 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has issued the admit card for MP police Sub-Inspector and Subedar recruitment for the preliminary written examination. Candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, esb.mp.gov.in.

The admit card is an important document that the candidates need to bring on the day of the examination, it is an entry ticket for all those appearing for the exam. Without the hall ticket applicants will not be permitted to enter the exam centre.

The preliminary examination is set to be conducted on October 28, 2026 and it aims to fill 507 vacancies in the police department of the Madhya Pradesh government.

MP Police SI Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Applicants who successfully registered for the exam can check the steps to download the hall ticket from below:

Step 1: Visit the official website,esb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the admit card section.

Step 3: Click on the link titled "Police Sub-Inspector/ Subedar Recruitment Test Admit Card 2026"

Step 4: Once the link is clicked upon a new login window will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Enter credentials such as application number and date of birth to download hall tickets.

Step 6: The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the admit card and take its print out.

Candidates must note that only a physical/hard copy of the admit card will be permitted inside the hall. Digital copies of the hall ticket is strictly prohibited and candidates will not be able to sit for the exam.

MP Police SI Hall Ticket 2026: Details Mentioned

Check the details mentioned on the hall ticket below:

Candidate's name

Roll number

application number

Date of birth

Signature

Photograph

Exam date

Exam centre address

Important exam-day guidelines

In case of discrepancies in the hall ticket, candidates are advised to immediately report it to the higher authority and get them rectified before the exam date.