Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment 2026: 7,500 Posts Announced, Apply By October 6

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the recruitment rulebook for Police Constable (General Duty) Recruitment Test 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 7,500 Constable GD vacancies in the Madhya Pradesh Police Department. The online application process started on September 22, 2026, and eligible candidates can submit their applications until October 6, 2026. The vacancies include posts under the Special Armed Force (SAF) and Non-SAF cadres. Candidates should check the eligibility criteria, vacancy details and application schedule before submitting the form. The written examination is scheduled to begin from November 19, 2026.

Click here: MP Police Constable Recruitment 2026

MP Police Constable 2026: Important Dates

Application begins: September 22, 2026

September 22, 2026 Last date to apply: October 6, 2026

October 6, 2026 Application correction deadline: October 11, 2026

October 11, 2026 Written examination: From November 19, 2026

Candidates can submit the application form through the official MPESB website. They should carefully verify all details and eligibility requirements before completing the registration.

Also check: MP Police Constable 2026 Apply Link

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Vacancy And Eligibility

The recruitment is being conducted for 7,500 Constable (GD) posts. Of these, 700 vacancies are under the Special Armed Force (SAF), while 6,800 posts are under the Non-SAF cadre. SAF vacancies are for male candidates, while both male and female candidates can apply for the Non-SAF posts.

For educational qualification, candidates belonging to the general category and other applicable categories are required to have passed at least Class 10, while candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category can apply with a minimum qualification of Class 8.

The selection process includes a computer-based written examination followed by physical tests and other prescribed stages. The written examination is scheduled to be held from November 19, 2026.