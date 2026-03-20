CBSE Says Class 10 Results Of Middle East Students To Be Released With All

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that Class 10 results for students in Middle East countries will be declared along with the rest of the candidates, following the cancellation of some examinations in the region. In an official notification, the board said it had cancelled the remaining Class 10 examinations in countries, including Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, after reviewing the prevailing situation. The board added that the mode of declaration of results would be notified separately.

Examinations conducted between February 17 and February 28 were completed successfully. During this period, students appeared for multiple subjects, including Mathematics, English, Science, languages and skill-based papers.

Assessment Scheme

Students who appeared in all examinations will have their results based on their performance.

Those who appeared in four subjects will be assessed using the average of marks obtained in their best three performing subjects for papers not conducted.

Students who appeared in three subjects will be evaluated using the average of their best two subjects for the remaining papers.

For students who appeared in two subjects, the result will be based on the average of marks obtained in those two subjects, applied to the remaining subjects.

For certain private and compartment candidates, the board has said that if any examination remains, they will be given an opportunity to appear in the second board examinations.

Other Key Points

Students who shifted their examination centres to other countries will be evaluated based on their performance in the exams they appeared for.

Internal assessment, already completed by schools, will be considered as uploaded.

Students will be allowed to improve their performance in subsequent board examinations as per policy.

The result prepared under this assessment scheme will be final, and no special examination will be conducted outside the board's declared policy.

The board added that any additional measures, if required during result preparation, will be decided by the competent authority.

