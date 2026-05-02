"Time Will Tell Whether This Will Disrupt Or Stabilise World Energy Markets": Sagar Adani On Gulf Shifts

As the ongoing conflict in the Middle East raises fears of global fuel shortages, Adani Group executive Sagar Adani said changing market dynamics and a massive push for local power will shield India from the crisis.

Speaking on the geopolitical tensions and the United Arab Emirates' changing relationship with the OPEC oil group, Adani noted that the shift could actually help calm volatile markets.

"Time will tell in terms of whether this move will either disrupt or, in my opinion, stabilise the world energy markets," Adani said in a recent interview.

Because New Delhi and the UAE share tight political ties and deep trust, he added that the change is a "net positive" for India. For the rest of the world, he expects the changing dynamic to act as "only a stabilising force."

The comments come amid anxiety over the security of vital shipping lanes like the Strait of Hormuz. Adani warned that the broader conflict in West Asia is "not good for the world," describing it as a "lose-lose" situation for all involved, including the United States, Iran, and other Middle Eastern nations.

To block out these external shocks, Adani said India's direct answer is "energy resilience". Rather than relying on imported fuels that are easily disrupted by war, the country is rapidly building its own independent power grid.

A major piece of this strategy is a massive green energy site that the Adani Group is building as part of India's largest renewable portfolio, targeting 50,000 MW by FY30.

The company currently holds nearly 20,000 megawatts of green energy capacity and plans to reach 50 gigawatts by 2030. This physical expansion is part of a broader $100 billion investment pledge from the group to build out renewables, cross-country power lines, and thermal plants.

Adani praised the Indian government for acting quickly to protect its citizens from the immediate pain of the Middle East crisis. He noted that strong state policies have sparked a boom in local energy manufacturing, bringing 55 gigawatts of green energy online last year alone.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)