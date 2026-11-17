MHT CET 2027 Exam Dates: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the tentative examination exam dates for the MHT CET for undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic year 2027-28. As per the official release, 18,14,456 candidates registered for the 20 CET examinations conducted for the academic year 2025-26, of these 16,31,335 applicants appeared for the exam.

Candidates will get two attempts to appear for the examination. It is mandatory for students to appear for the first attempt, while the second attempt is optional. Those will appear for both attempts, the highest score will be considered for the admission process.

The exam-conducting body has also increased the number of courses for which the entrance test will be held twice a year from 3 to 11.

MHT CET 2027 Exam: Check the Tentative Dates

Candidates can check proposed exam dates in the table below:

Courses First Attempt Second Attempt MBA / MMS / PGDM / PGCM January 28 to 30, 2027 April 1 to 3, 2027 LLB(5-Year) March 28 to 29, 2027 May 24, 2027 PCB Group April 8 to 13, 2027 May 6 to 8, 2027 PCM Group April 16 to 26, 2027 May 10 to 15, 2027 BHMCT/BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM April 28 to 30, 2027 May 27 to 28, 2027

Check Exam Dates for Other Courses

Check the tentative schedule below:

MHMCT: March 24, 2027

March 24, 2027 MCA: March 27, 2027

March 27, 2027 AAC: April 11, 2027

April 11, 2027 B Design: April 18, 2027

April 18, 2027 LLB (3 -Year) : May 4 and 5, 2027

: May 4 and 5, 2027 DPN/PHN: May 18, 2027

May 18, 2027 Nursing: May 18 and 19, 2027

May 18 and 19, 2027 GNM-Nursing: May 21 and 22, 2027

May 21 and 22, 2027 MPEd: June 5, 2027

June 5, 2027 MED: June 6, 2027

The exam-conducting body has published the exam schedule on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.