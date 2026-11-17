MHT CET 2027 Exam Dates: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the tentative examination exam dates for the MHT CET for undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic year 2027-28. As per the official release, 18,14,456 candidates registered for the 20 CET examinations conducted for the academic year 2025-26, of these 16,31,335 applicants appeared for the exam.
Candidates will get two attempts to appear for the examination. It is mandatory for students to appear for the first attempt, while the second attempt is optional. Those will appear for both attempts, the highest score will be considered for the admission process.
The exam-conducting body has also increased the number of courses for which the entrance test will be held twice a year from 3 to 11.
MHT CET 2027 Exam: Check the Tentative Dates
Candidates can check proposed exam dates in the table below:
|Courses
|First Attempt
|Second Attempt
|MBA / MMS / PGDM / PGCM
|January 28 to 30, 2027
|April 1 to 3, 2027
|LLB(5-Year)
|March 28 to 29, 2027
|May 24, 2027
|PCB Group
|April 8 to 13, 2027
|May 6 to 8, 2027
|PCM Group
|April 16 to 26, 2027
|May 10 to 15, 2027
|BHMCT/BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM
|April 28 to 30, 2027
|May 27 to 28, 2027
Check Exam Dates for Other Courses
Check the tentative schedule below:
- MHMCT: March 24, 2027
- MCA: March 27, 2027
- AAC: April 11, 2027
- B Design: April 18, 2027
- LLB (3 -Year): May 4 and 5, 2027
- DPN/PHN: May 18, 2027
- Nursing: May 18 and 19, 2027
- GNM-Nursing: May 21 and 22, 2027
- MPEd: June 5, 2027
- MED: June 6, 2027
The exam-conducting body has published the exam schedule on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.