Maharashtra CET 2027: Two Attempts, But No December Exam. Here's Why

The Maharashtra government has decided to conduct both attempts of the Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) 2027 after the Class 12 board examinations. The exam is held for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses in the state.

The decision was taken after parents, students and admission counsellors raised concerns about the first attempt being scheduled too close to the Class 12 board exams. The first attempt was earlier planned for December 2026.

The final exam dates have not been announced yet. However, both attempts are likely to be held between March and May 2027, with a gap of at least four weeks between them. Students will be able to use their best score from the two attempts for admission.

An official from the CET Cell said the department received several requests to change the schedule. Students were concerned that preparing for the entrance test alongside their board exams would be difficult.

The Maharashtra State Board's Class 12 examinations are scheduled for February 2027. The state has now decided to conduct both MHT-CET attempts after the board exams.

The two-attempt system was introduced in November 2025 to bring MHT-CET in line with national entrance exams such as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). It also gives students another chance to improve their scores.

For the 2025-26 academic year, both attempts were held in April and May because the decision to introduce two attempts came late.

While planning the 2027 schedule, the state sought feedback from students and other stakeholders. Officials said concerns were raised in districts such as Nandurbar, Dharashiv and Chandrapur.

Students pointed out that Class 12 practical examinations begin in January. They felt that holding the first CET attempt just before the practical exams would leave them with less time to prepare. Following these concerns, the state decided to hold both attempts after the board examinations.