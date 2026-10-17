Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Stray Vacancy Round 1 Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the revised schedule for the online stray vacancy rounds for MBBS and BDS admissions for the academic year 2026-27. According to Notice No. 27, dated October 16, eligible candidates can fill their fresh college preferences for Stray Vacancy Round 1 until October 18, 2026, at 11:59 pm. The selection list will be announced on October 19. Candidates must complete the choice-filling process within the deadline, as preferences submitted during CAP Round 3 will no longer be valid.

Click here: Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026 Revised Schedule

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Important Dates

As per the revised schedule, candidates must follow these dates for the online stray vacancy rounds:

Seat matrix released: October 16, 2026

October 16, 2026 Round 1 choice filling: October 17-18, 2026

October 17-18, 2026 Round 1 selection list: October 19, 2026

October 19, 2026 Round 1 admission reporting: October 20-21, 2026

October 20-21, 2026 Round 2 selection list: October 22, 2026

October 22, 2026 Round 3 selection list: October 25, 2026

October 25, 2026 Final joining deadline: October 26, 2026

Candidates must report to their allotted colleges with original documents and the required admission fees.

Click here: Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Seat Matrix

Who Can Participate in the Stray Vacancy Round?

NEET UG 2026 qualified candidates who registered for Maharashtra counselling and filled their preferences earlier but did not receive a seat by CAP Round 3 are eligible, as per the information brochure's rules.

Fresh registrations will not be accepted. Candidates must submit separate preferences for each stray vacancy round. Seats allotted in these rounds must be accepted, so candidates should select only colleges where they intend to take admission.