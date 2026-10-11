Maharashtra NEET UG Round 3 Result 2026 Out: Check Allotment PDF And Reporting Dates

Maharashtra NEET UG Round 3 Result 2026: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has released the Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 3 seat allotment result. Candidates who participated in the counselling process for MBBS and BDS admissions can check their allotment status through the official website. The result is available in PDF format and contains details of candidates who have been allotted seats in participating medical and dental colleges. Candidates who receive a seat must download their allotment details and complete the admission formalities within the prescribed deadline. Physical reporting and joining at the allotted institutes are scheduled from October 11 to 14, 2026.

Maharashtra NEET UG Round 3 Allotment Result 2026: How to Download?

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Open the admission portal for the academic year 2026-27.

Navigate to the Medical Education section and select NEET UG under undergraduate courses.

Look for the Round 3 seat allotment result notification.

Click on the result PDF link to open the document.

Search for your name, NEET roll number or application number to check the allotment status.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: What Happens Next?

Candidates allotted seats must download their allotment letters and report to the respective colleges between October 11 and October 14, 2026. They should carry the required original documents, photocopies and allotment letter for verification and admission.

Candidates must also complete the admission process and pay the prescribed fees within the stipulated period. Those who fail to report within the deadline may risk losing their allotted seats. Candidates should regularly visit the official CET Cell website for further counselling notifications and instructions.