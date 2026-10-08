NEET PG 2026 Counselling Schedule: Round 1 Registration From October 12, Check Details

NEET PG 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the tentative schedule for the Round 1 online counselling process for NEET PG 2026. The schedule covers counselling for 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100% seats in deemed and central universities. As per the schedule, verification of the tentative seat matrix by participating institutes will be conducted from October 10 to October 12, 2026.

The registration and payment process will begin on October 12, while candidates will be able to fill and lock their choices during the designated window. Candidates are advised to check the complete schedule and follow the deadlines carefully.

Click here: NEET PG 2026 Counselling Schedule PDF

NEET PG 2026 Counselling Round 1 Important Dates

According to the tentative schedule, candidates can follow these key dates:

Seat Matrix Verification: October 10 to October 12, 2026

October 10 to October 12, 2026 Registration and Payment: October 12 to October 21, 2026, up to 12 noon

October 12 to October 21, 2026, up to 12 noon Payment Facility: Available until 3 PM on October 21, 2026

Available until 3 PM on October 21, 2026 Choice Filling: October 13 to October 22, 2026, up to 10 AM

October 13 to October 22, 2026, up to 10 AM Choice Locking: October 21 from 4 PM to October 22 up to 10 AM

October 21 from 4 PM to October 22 up to 10 AM Seat Allotment Processing: October 22 to October 23, 2026

October 22 to October 23, 2026 Round 1 Result: October 24, 2026

NEET PG 2026 Reporting And Data Sharing Dates

Candidates allotted seats in Round 1 will have to complete the reporting and joining process from October 26 to November 2, 2026. Candidates should report to their allotted institutes within the specified period and complete the required admission formalities.

The schedule further states that verification of joined candidates' data by institutes and sharing of data with MCC will take place on November 3, 2026. Candidates should regularly check the official MCC website for any changes or updates to the tentative counselling schedule.