NEET PG 2026 Counselling Dates Out; Registration Starts From October 12

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET PG 2026 counselling schedule. Candidates can check the complete schedule on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in. The counselling will be held online in multiple rounds. Candidates who have qualified NEET PG 2026 and meet the eligibility criteria can take part in the counselling process.

MCC will conduct counselling for 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats, as well as seats in central universities, deemed universities and Armed Forces Medical Services institutions.

NEET PG 2026 Counselling Dates

The first round will start with seat matrix verification from October 10 to 12. Registration and fee payment will be open from October 12 to 21. Choice filling will begin on October 22.

The *Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on October 24. Candidates who get a seat will have to report to their allotted colleges between October 26 and November 2.

Click here for the NEET PG Counselling 2026 full schedule

Documents Required For Reporting

Candidates should keep these documents ready:

NEET PG 2026 admit card

NEET PG result or rank letter

Class 10 marksheet or birth certificate

MBBS marksheets

MBBS degree certificate

Internship completion certificate

Permanent or provisional registration certificate

Valid photo ID

Caste certificate, if applicable

Non-Creamy Layer certificate, if applicable

Disability certificate, if applicable

Candidates should carry the original documents and required copies when reporting to the college.

NEET PG 2026 Reservation

For the 50 per cent All India Quota, the reservation is 27 per cent for OBC, 15 per cent for SC, 10 per cent for EWS and 7.5 per cent for ST candidates. There is also 5 per cent horizontal reservation for PwD candidates.

Candidates should visit the official MCC website regularly for the latest counselling notices, seat matrix updates and other information before filling out their choices.