NEET PG Counselling 2026: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Tomorrow

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to announce the NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result tomorrow. Candidates who participated in the counselling process will be able to check their allotment status on the official MCC website once the result is declared.

The Round 2 seat allotment result will determine the colleges and courses allotted to candidates based on their NEET PG 2026 rank, preferences filled during choice submission, seat availability, and reservation criteria.

Candidates who are allotted a seat in Round 2 will have to download their allotment letter and complete the reporting process within the prescribed schedule. They will be required to report to the allotted institute with all necessary documents for verification and admission formalities.

Documents generally required during reporting include the NEET PG admit card, scorecard, MBBS degree certificate, internship completion certificate, identity proof, allotment letter, and other relevant certificates as specified by the counselling authority.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official MCC website for the latest updates regarding the result, reporting dates, and further counselling procedures. Those who do not receive a seat in Round 2 may have the opportunity to participate in subsequent rounds of counselling, subject to eligibility and counselling guidelines.

Once released, candidates can check the Round 2 seat allotment result by logging in with their credentials on the MCC counselling portal.