NEET PG 2026: Round 2 Seat Allotment Process Moves Ahead With Registration

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has opened registration for the second round of NEET PG 2026 counselling. Candidates can complete the registration process through the official website until November 14, 2026. The registration link was activated at 1 PM.

Candidates who did not get a seat in the first round can now register for the next round. Those who are eligible and wish to participate in Round 2 can also complete the process within the given deadline.

After registration, candidates will have to fill in their preferred colleges and courses. The choice-filling window will open on November 10 and close on November 15, 2026. Candidates must also lock their choices before the window closes.

According to the revised schedule, the Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on November 17, 2026.

NEET PG 2026 Round 2 Counselling: Important Dates

Counselling event Date Registration begins November 8, 2026 Last date to register and pay fee November 14, 2026 Choice filling begins November 10, 2026 Last date for choice filling and locking November 15, 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result November 17, 2026

How To Register For NEET PG 2026 Round 2 Counselling?

Candidates can follow these steps to register for the second round:

Visit the official MCC counselling website .

. Click on the NEET PG Round 2 registration link.

Enter the required login details.

Fill in the registration form.

Go to the fee payment section.

Pay the prescribed registration fee online.

Check the details entered in the form and submit it.

Download or save the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates should complete the registration and fee payment before November 14. They should also remember that registration alone will not complete the counselling process. Filling in and locking college and course preferences within the given dates is equally important.