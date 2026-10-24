NEET PG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Check Reporting Dates, New Rules

NEET PG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result. Candidates who participated in the postgraduate medical counselling process can check their allotment status through the official website. The provisional allotment list was published on October 23, while the final Round 1 allotment result is scheduled for October 24, 2026. Candidates allotted seats must carefully check their details and follow the admission instructions issued by MCC. The reporting process for Round 1 is scheduled from October 26 to November 2, 2026. Candidates should also note the revised counselling rules before completing their admission formalities.

Click here: NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026

NEET PG Round 1 Result 2026: Important Dates

According to the counselling schedule, candidates should note the following dates:

Registration: October 12 to 21, 2026

October 12 to 21, 2026 Choice filling and locking: October 13 to 22, 2026

October 13 to 22, 2026 Provisional allotment result: October 23, 2026

October 23, 2026 Final allotment result: October 24, 2026

October 24, 2026 Reporting and admission: October 26 to November 2, 2026

October 26 to November 2, 2026 Institute data verification: November 3, 2026

How to Check NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to check their allotment status:

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Open the PG Medical Counselling section.

Click on the Round 1 seat allotment result link.

Open the result PDF and search for your roll number.

Check your allotted college and course.

Download and save the result for future reference.

NEET PG 2026: Revised Reporting Rules for Candidates

MCC has introduced changes to the counselling process, including the Freeze and Float options. Candidates should carefully review the applicable instructions before making their decision. The provisional allotment is subject to change, and candidates must not approach allotted colleges based on the provisional list alone.

Candidates allotted seats in the final result must report to their respective institutions within the prescribed deadline, complete document verification and follow the admission instructions issued by MCC and their allotted colleges.