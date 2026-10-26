Out On Bail, 22-Year-Old Engineer Executed Attack On Tiger Shroff

Pranjal Thakral, a 22-year-old engineer, is the 11th person to be detained in the attack on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. Thakral was arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Friday. The investigation has revealed that Thakral executed the shooting at the behest of mastermind Anil Pandit and provided the second pistol to a shooter involved in the incident.

According to the police, Anil Pandit, who is suspected to be operating from the US as part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, planned the attack on Shroff. It was Pranjal who was tasked with executing the plan, including arranging logistics and funds to the shooters.

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To evade police tracking, Pandit and Thakral used a secret messaging application to remain in contact.

An analysis of their chats retrieved from Thakral's phone, along with an examination of financial transactions, is expected to help investigators trace Pandit's international network.

Who Is Pranjal Thakral?

Thakral is a 22-year-old with a diploma in engineering. He was released on bail as recently as March. He was in jail for carrying out an attack on a businessman in Panipat following the instructions of Pandit.

Immediately upon his release, he began collaborating with Pandit to plot the attack on Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu.

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Thakral serves as a key lead for the Crime Branch in its efforts to reach the primary accused, Pandit, who is currently hiding abroad.

He was produced before the holiday bench of the Killa Court on Sunday and has been remanded to police custody until October 31.

Tiger Shroff Firing Case

On the evening of October 18, at least two men fired at the 36-year-old actor's car when he was exiting the Pushpa Narsee Park (also known as the Pushpa Narsee Ground) in Juhu following a game of football.

According to the Mumbai Police, the shooters fled on a motorcycle which they abandoned in Andheri. From there they travelled to Surat and boarded the Pune-Jaipur Express. The three alleged shooters were arrested in Rajasthan's Kota while attempting to escape to Nepal via Delhi.

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Anil Pandit, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Police sources said the gang had initially wanted to target another high-profile personality but changed its plans because of heavy security.