NEET PG 2026: Medical Counselling Committee Releases Final Seat Matrix

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the final seat matrix for NEET PG counselling 2026. It gives candidates details of the seats available for postgraduate medical courses under different quotas and institutions.

As per the seat matrix, 13,522 seats are available for Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Surgery (MS) courses under the All India Quota. The list also includes 727 central internal quota seats, 9,201 seats for Diplomate of National Board (DNB) programmes and 7,537 seats in deemed universities.

NEET PG 2026: Government And Private DNB Seats

The DNB seat matrix includes seats in both government and private institutions.

Government DNB programmes: 2,582 seats

2,582 seats Private DNB programmes: 6,619 seats

6,619 seats Total DNB seats: 9,201

How To Check The NEET PG Seat Matrix 2026

Candidates can check the seat matrix by following these steps:

Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in .

. Open the PG Medical counselling section.

Select the relevant final seat matrix.

Open the PDF and check the available seats.

Download the file for future reference.

The PDF contains details such as the state, institute name, type of institution, quota, course or speciality, category and number of seats.

Candidates should check the available seats before filling in their college and course choices for counselling.

NEET PG Round 1 Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Registration for Round 1 counselling is open until October 21, 2026. Candidates must complete their applications before the deadline.

The choice-filling and locking window opened on October 14 and will close on October 22, 2026.

The Round 1 seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on October 24, 2026.

Candidates should complete the required steps within the given deadlines and check the official MCC website for the latest updates.