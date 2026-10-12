Medical Counselling Committee Begins Stray Vacancy Round For Medical Admissions

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 stray vacancy round on October 12. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The registration window will remain open until October 14, 2026. Candidates must also fill in their preferred colleges and courses within the given deadline to be considered for seat allotment.

Choice filling will begin on October 12 and close on October 15. The choice-locking facility will be available from 4 pm on October 14 to 10 am on October 15.

NEET UG Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check the schedule for the stray vacancy round below.

Event Date Registration begins October 12, 2026 Last date to register October 14, 2026 Choice filling October 12-15, 2026 Choice locking October 14, 4 pm to October 15, 10 am Seat allotment processing October 15-16, 2026 Seat allotment result October 17, 2026 Reporting to allotted colleges October 19-26, 2026

Who Can Apply For The Stray Vacancy Round?

Candidates must register afresh for the final stray vacancy round. However, not everyone will be eligible to participate.

Candidates who have not registered for the round, those who already hold or have joined a seat, and those who were allotted a seat in Round 3 of MCC counselling but did not report to the allotted college will not be eligible.

MCC will also share candidate data with the Centre and states after Round 3. Candidates whose names appear on the list of allotted candidates at either level will be excluded from the All India Stray Vacancy Round.

What If A Candidate Does Not Join The Allotted College?

Candidates who are allotted a seat in the stray vacancy round must join the college. If they fail to do so, their security deposit will be forfeited, and they will not be allowed to participate in any further counselling rounds, if conducted.

How To Register For NEET UG Counselling 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to apply:

1. Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in.

2. Open the Undergraduate counselling section.

3. Click on the NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round registration link.

4. Enter the required details and complete the registration.

5. Fill in the application form and pay the applicable fee.

6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a printed copy for future reference.