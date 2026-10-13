NEET UG Counselling: Over 1,000 MBBS Seats Vacant Across 15 Rajasthan Medical Colleges

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling rounds for admission to undergraduate medical courses have concluded. However, as many as 1,039 MBBS seats remain vacant across 15 medical colleges in Rajasthan. The vacancies have been attributed to changes in the state's MBBS counselling rules. This year, 86.2 per cent of the total 7,533 MBBS seats in Rajasthan have been allotted.

Why Are So Many MBBS Seats Vacant?

Of the 1,039 vacant seats in Rajasthan, 731 fall under the general category, while the remaining 308 are under the private management quota.

The vacancies have been attributed to the decision not to extend reservation benefits in Rajasthan to candidates belonging to reserved categories in other states during the third and final round of counselling. This reportedly prevented all the seats from being filled.

The issue has triggered a dispute between private medical colleges and the counselling board. The board maintains that the rules were implemented in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions and the state's reservation policy.

Reporting Deadline Is October 15

The final round of NEET UG 2026 counselling has concluded. The Rajasthan counselling committee has directed candidates to report to their allotted colleges and complete the admission process by October 15.

Candidates can download their allotment letters from the counselling portal. Failure to report within the deadline may jeopardise their admission.

Final Opportunity Through Stray Vacancy Round

Following the third round of counselling, a stray vacancy round will be conducted to fill the remaining seats. This round will offer another opportunity for eligible candidates who could not secure admission during the earlier counselling rounds.

Candidates allotted seats in the stray vacancy round will be required to accept them. Failure to do so may attract a penalty.

The stray vacancy round in Rajasthan is expected to begin after October 15.