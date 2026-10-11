NEET PG 2026 Counselling: Round 1 Registration Begins Tomorrow, Check Full Schedule

NEET PG 2026 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the Round 1 registration process for NEET PG 2026 counselling tomorrow, October 12. The counselling process will cover 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100% seats in deemed and central universities. According to the tentative schedule, eligible candidates can register and pay the required fee until October 21, 2026, up to 12 noon. The payment facility will remain open until 3 PM on the same day. Candidates should check the complete counselling schedule and complete each step within the prescribed deadline to avoid missing the opportunity.

NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Counselling: Registration And Choice Filling Schedule

As per the tentative schedule released by MCC, candidates should note the following important dates for Round 1 counselling:

Seat Matrix Verification: October 10 to October 12, 2026

October 10 to October 12, 2026 Registration and Fee Payment: October 12 to October 21, 2026, up to 12 noon

October 12 to October 21, 2026, up to 12 noon Last Date for Payment: October 21, 2026, up to 3 PM

October 21, 2026, up to 3 PM Choice Filling: October 13 to October 22, 2026, up to 10 AM

October 13 to October 22, 2026, up to 10 AM Choice Locking: October 21 from 4 PM to October 22, 2026, up to 10 AM

October 21 from 4 PM to October 22, 2026, up to 10 AM Seat Allotment Processing: October 22 to October 23, 2026

October 22 to October 23, 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: October 24, 2026

Candidates must complete registration and payment within the specified window. They should also carefully select their preferred colleges and courses during choice filling and lock their choices before the deadline.

NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Result And Institute Reporting Dates

After the choice-filling and seat-allotment process, MCC will announce the Round 1 seat allotment result on October 24, 2026. Candidates who receive seats must complete the reporting and admission formalities within the prescribed period. The important dates for the next stages are:

Reporting and Joining: October 26 to November 2, 2026

October 26 to November 2, 2026 Verification of Joined Candidates' Data: November 3, 2026

Candidates allotted seats must report to their respective institutes between October 26 and November 2 and complete the required admission procedures. Institutes will verify the details of joined candidates and share the data with MCC on November 3, 2026.

The counselling schedule is tentative, and dates may be revised if required. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official MCC website for the latest updates, registration instructions and counselling-related announcements.