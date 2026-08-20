Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: CAP Round 1 Schedule Revised, Check New Dates

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has revised the Centralized Admission Process Round 1 schedule for MBBS and BDS admissions for the 2026-27 academic year. The revised timetable was issued through Notice No. 10 dated August 19, 2026, following an extension in the All India Quota counselling schedule by the Medical Counselling Committee.

The updated schedule covers registration, fee payment, document submission, verification, merit lists, choice filling and seat allotment. Candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses through Maharashtra state counselling should carefully follow the new dates. The CAP Round 1 seat allotment is now scheduled for August 30, followed by physical joining from August 31.

Click here: Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Revised Schedule

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: Revised CAP Round 1 Dates

According to the revised schedule, candidates must complete the registration and other required processes within the specified deadlines. The important dates are:

Grievance period for previously registered candidates: August 19 to August 20, 2026, up to 5 pm

August 19 to August 20, 2026, up to 5 pm Online registration and session apply: August 20, 8 pm to August 21, 8 pm

August 20, 8 pm to August 21, 8 pm Registration fee payment: August 20, 8 pm to August 21, 10 pm

August 20, 8 pm to August 21, 10 pm Uploading and submitting original documents: August 20, 8 pm to August 21, 11:59 pm

August 20, 8 pm to August 21, 11:59 pm Online document verification: August 23, 2026

August 23, 2026 Revised registered candidate list: August 23, 2026

August 23, 2026 Revised provisional merit list: August 23, 2026

August 23, 2026 Submission of grievances: August 24, 2026, up to 5 pm

August 24, 2026, up to 5 pm Final merit list: August 25, 2026

August 25, 2026 Seat matrix: August 25, 2026

The State Common Entrance Test Cell has clarified that candidates who upload documents must also click the Submit button. Failure to submit the uploaded documents may lead to rejection of the application.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: Choice Filling, Seat Allotment

The remaining CAP Round 1 admission activities will be conducted according to the revised schedule:

Online choice/preference filling: August 26 to August 29, 2026, up to 5:30 pm

August 26 to August 29, 2026, up to 5:30 pm CAP Round 1 seat allotment: August 30, 2026

August 30, 2026 Physical joining at allotted college: August 31 to September 4, 2026, up to 5:30 pm

August 31 to September 4, 2026, up to 5:30 pm Candidates must report to the allotted college with original documents and the required fee demand draft.

Payment through cheque is permitted on bank holidays, subject to replacement by a demand draft on the next working day.

The revised timetable is subject to further changes based on directions from the Medical Counselling Committee, the All India Ayush Central Counselling Committee, the Central or State Government, or the court.