MHT CET 2027: Registration Begins Soon, Check Exam Dates And Syllabus

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) 2027 registration process is expected to begin soon. Students will be able to apply online through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The MHT CET conducts the examination every year for admission to Engineering, Pharmacy and other undergraduate professional courses offered by colleges across Maharashtra.

The official registration schedule has not been released yet. However, students who wish to appear for the exam should start getting by keeping important documents handy and checking the official website regularly will help candidates stay updated.

MHT CET is held in computer-based mode in different shifts over several days. The question paper covers Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or Biology, depending on the group selected by the candidate. Students seeking admission to BE and BTech courses have to appear for the PCM group. Those interested in Pharmacy and related courses can choose the PCB group.

Candidates who have passed Class 12 or are appearing for their board examinations can apply for MHT CET 2027, provided they fulfil the subject requirements for their chosen course. The examination authorities will share the complete eligibility details in the official information brochure.

The exam syllabus is mainly based on the Maharashtra State Board textbooks for Classes 11 and 12. Students should give proper attention to every topic, revise regularly and practise questions from previous years. Mock tests can also help them understand the exam pattern and manage their time better.

Once the application process begins, candidates will need to register online, fill in their details, upload the required documents and pay the examination fee.

Details about the admit card, examination dates, answer key and results will be announced separately by the authorities. Students are advised to keep checking the official website and submit their application before the last date.