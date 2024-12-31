MHT CET 2025: Registration Begins For Maharashtra Common Eligibility Test

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) Maharashtra has announced the online registration process for the Maharashtra Common Eligibility Test (MHT CET 2025). Candidates who wish to appear in the exam can visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org for detailed information. The last date to apply for MHT CET 2025 is February 15, 2025. The deadline to fill the applications by paying late fee of Rs 500 is February 22. The schedule for the exam and the admit card release date will be announced later.

Candidates who have qualified Class 12 or would be appearing for it in 2025 are eligible for the exam. Physics and Mathematics are mandatory subjects in Class 12, along with one optional subject from Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology, Technical Vocational Subject, Computer Science, IT, Informatics Practices, Agriculture, Engineering Graphics, or Business Studies.

The exam will be held in two groups – PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) and PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics). As per the tentative schedule released in November, the PCB group's exam is expected to be held from April 9 to 17, 2025 (except April 10 and 14, 2025). The MHT CET PCM group examination is expected on April 19 to April 27, 2025 (except April 24, 2025).

Candidates from the general category will be required to pay Rs 1,000 for the MHT CET 2025 applications. For Backward Class Category (SC, ST, VJ/DTNT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, SEBC, EWS candidates and Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates and all Orphan, Transgender (Other) category candidates, the application fee is Rs 800.

Around 20 per cent weightage will be given to to Class 11 and 80 per cent to Class 12 curriculum while setting the CET question paper. There will be no negative marks in the test. The difficulty level of questions for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics will be set in accordance to the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains and for Biology, it will be at par with the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).