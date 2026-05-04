MHT CET 2026: Physics, Chemistry, Biology City Intimation Slip Out, Exams To Be Held On May 10-11

MHT CET 2026 PCB City Intimation Slip Out: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has officially released the MHT CET 2026 city intimation slip for candidates appearing under the Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) group. Registered aspirants can download the slip by logging in to the official website cetcell.mahacet.org using their registered email ID and password.

The city intimation slip informs candidates about crucial examination details such as the exam date, shift timing, and the city of the allotted examination centre. However, candidates should note that this slip is not a replacement for the MHT CET admit card, which will be issued separately ahead of the examination.

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Exam Schedule and Shift Timings

As per the official schedule, the MHT CET 2026 PCB session 2 examination will be conducted on May 10 and May 11. The examination is being held for admission to BAgri and BPharm courses for the 2026-27 academic session.

The computer based test will take place in two shifts each day:

Morning shift: 9:00 am to 12:00 noon

Afternoon shift: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Examination Centres Across Maharashtra

The PCB group examination will be conducted at 189 examination centres located in 36 districts across Maharashtra. The exam is organised for admission to agriculture and pharmacy programmes offered by both government and private institutions in the state.

How to Download the City Intimation Slip

Candidates can follow these steps to access their city intimation slip:

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the relevant MHT CET link

Log in using registered credentials

Select the option to view the city intimation slip

Check all details carefully and download the document for reference

MHT CET 2026 City Slip Details

The city slip provides information about the exam city allotted to candidates.

It allows students to plan their travel arrangements in advance.

Candidates are advised to check the official website for updates as the State CET Cell will soon release the admit card.