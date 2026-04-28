Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Exam Date 2026 Out for Second Attempt, Exams from May 10

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has announced the MHT CET 2026 second attempt dates for candidates appearing in Session 2 of the examination. As per the official schedule, the PCB group exam will begin on May 10, 2026. The PCM group exam will start on May 12, 2026. Candidates who registered for both attempts or completed special registration will be able to download the city intimation slip and admit card before the exam date.

MHT CET 2026 Exam Shift Timings

The examination will be conducted in two shifts each day for both groups. The morning shift will be conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, while the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Candidates should report to the examination centre as per the time mentioned on the admit card.

Check Official Notice Here

MHT CET 2026 City Intimation Slip and Admit Card

Candidates appearing for Session 2 will first receive the MHT CET city intimation slip, which will mention the allotted exam date and shift timing. The final MHT CET 2026 admit card will contain the complete examination centre address along with other important details. Candidates must carry a valid hall ticket to the exam centre. Entry will not be allowed without the admit card.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the admit card and examination guidelines. They should also carry valid identification proof and follow all instructions issued by the CET Cell.

The MHT CET 2026 second attempt provides another opportunity for candidates to improve their scores for admission to engineering, pharmacy, and related professional courses in Maharashtra.