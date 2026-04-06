MHT CET 2026: Physics, Chemistry And Mathematics Exam Dates Revised

The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has officially revised the schedule for the MHT CET 2026 PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group due to clashes with other national-level entrance examinations.

As per the latest update, the MHT CET 2026 PCM examination will now be conducted from April 11 to April 20, 2026. There will be no examination held on April 12, which was part of the earlier schedule, and the exam originally planned for that day has been postponed to April 20. Earlier, the PCM exams were scheduled between April 11 and April 19.

The decision was taken to avoid clashes with exams such as UPSC NDA and NA (I) 2026, UPSC CDS (I) 2026 and NATA 2026 Phase 1, all of which are scheduled on April 12. A large number of aspirants had reported overlapping exam dates, following which the authorities revised the schedule.

Read Official Notice Here

Candidates who have already downloaded their city intimation slips are required to visit the official candidate portal from April 5 onwards to access the revised version. The city intimation slip includes details such as the exam district and allotted exam date, helping students plan their travel.

The State CET Cell has also instructed candidates to re-download their MHT CET 2026 admit cards on April 7. The hall ticket will contain detailed information including the exact exam centre, address, date and district.

Students have been advised to refer only to the latest documents to avoid any confusion regarding the revised schedule.