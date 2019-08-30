Maharashtra SSC Supply Result Announced. Here's How To Check

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result: The Maharashtra SSC results have been published on the official result website of the Board, mahresult.nic.in.

Education | | Updated: August 30, 2019 13:34 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Maharashtra SSC Supply Result Announced. Here's How To Check

Maharashtra SSC results are available on the official result website of the Board, mahresult.nic.in.


Maharashtra SSC Supply result 2019: Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result has been released today for the Class 10 students who appeared in the exams in July and August. According to the MSBSHSE or Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education statistics, more than 2.3 lakh students had registered for the Supplementary exam which was held for those candidates who could not qualify in the general exams held in March. The Maharashtra SSC results have been published on the official result website of the Board, mahresult.nic.in. Details on pass percentage in SSC Supply results are awaited from the Board.

MSBSHSE, the official state body which conducts and regulates the secondary and higher secondary annual examinations,  released the Maharashtra SSC results for the March exams in June. The SSC results in June saw a pass percentage of 77.10 per cent.

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019: Direct Link

Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations -Class 10 examinations - were held for 16,39,862 studentsand  out of which 16,18,602 students took the exam and 12,47,903 students passed. The pass percentage of girls at 82.82 was 10.64 percent more than the 72.18 notched up by boys, a statement from the Pune-based State Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board informed then. 

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result 2019: Everything you need to know

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary, Maharashtra SSC result, Maharashtra result, Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result, Maharashtra result, Maharashtra 10th Supplementary result, SSC Supplementary result, Maharashtra SSC Supply result, SSC Supply result, SSC result, mahresult.nic.in, mahresult.nic.in 2019, mahresult.nic.in ssc result, mahresult.nic.in ssc result 2019, ssc result 2019, ssc result july 2019, maharesult.nic.in 2019, mahresult.nic.in 2019 ssc result, mahresult.nic.in 2019, 10th result 2019, maharesult.nic.in 2019 ssc result, ssc supplementary result 2019, ssc result 2019 maharashtra board, ssc result, mahresult.nic.in 2019 ssc result july, ssc result 2019 july maharashtra board, ssc july result 2019, ssc supplementary result 2019 maharashtra board, mahresult.nic.in, maharashtra ssc supplementary results, mahresult.nic.in 2019 ssc, maharesult.nic.in 2019 ssc result july, maharashtra ssc supplementary result, rrb je cbt 2 exam analysis, ssc re exam result 2019, ssc supplementary result maharashtra 2019 date, mharesult.nic.in 2019 ssc, ssc result 2019 online, mkcl ssc result

Follow the steps given here to download your Maharashtra Class 10 Supplementary result:

Step 1 : Go to the official result website of Maharashtra Board, mahresult.nic.in
Step 2 : On the home page, click on the Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result link
Step 3 : Enter your roll number and mother's first name as entered during the registration
Step 4 : Click submit
Step 5 : Download your Maharashtra SSC results from next page

Click here for more Education News
 



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary resultMaharashtra SSC result

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
AssamMumbaiMukesh AmbaniChidambaramGDPFloridaITR FilingPNR StatusSahoo MovieRedmi Note 8 ProiPhone 11Sahoo

................................ Advertisement ................................