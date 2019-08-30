Maharashtra SSC Supply Result Announced. Here's How To Check

Maharashtra SSC results are available on the official result website of the Board, mahresult.nic.in.

Maharashtra SSC Supply result 2019: Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result has been released today for the Class 10 students who appeared in the exams in July and August. According to the MSBSHSE or Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education statistics, more than 2.3 lakh students had registered for the Supplementary exam which was held for those candidates who could not qualify in the general exams held in March. The Maharashtra SSC results have been published on the official result website of the Board, mahresult.nic.in. Details on pass percentage in SSC Supply results are awaited from the Board.

MSBSHSE, the official state body which conducts and regulates the secondary and higher secondary annual examinations, released the Maharashtra SSC results for the March exams in June. The SSC results in June saw a pass percentage of 77.10 per cent.

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019: Direct Link

Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations -Class 10 examinations - were held for 16,39,862 studentsand out of which 16,18,602 students took the exam and 12,47,903 students passed. The pass percentage of girls at 82.82 was 10.64 percent more than the 72.18 notched up by boys, a statement from the Pune-based State Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board informed then.

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result 2019: Everything you need to know

Follow the steps given here to download your Maharashtra Class 10 Supplementary result: Step 1 : Go to the official result website of Maharashtra Board, mahresult.nic.in

Step 2 : On the home page, click on the Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result link

Step 3 : Enter your roll number and mother's first name as entered during the registration

Step 4 : Click submit

Step 5 : Download your Maharashtra SSC results from next page Click here for more Education News



