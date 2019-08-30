Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019 Today: Live Updates

SSC Supplementary Result 2019: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce class 10 supplementary exam result today. The supplementary exam for class 10 students in Maharashtra was conducted in July. The board had released the result for class 10 board examinations on June 8. 77.10 per cent students had passed in the Maharashtra Board 10th exam this year. Students who did not qualify in the board exam were eligible to appear for the Supplementary exam and clear secondary school examination this year itself. The Board has already released the supplementary exam result for class 12 students. The Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result 2019 will be released on the board's official result website.

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019: Live Updates

