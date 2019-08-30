Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019 Today: Live Updates

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019 will be released today by the State Board. The result will be released in the afternoon.

Education | | Updated: August 30, 2019 09:50 IST
Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result 2019 will be announced today

SSC Supplementary Result 2019: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce class 10 supplementary exam result today. The supplementary exam for class 10 students in Maharashtra was conducted in July. The board had released the result for class 10 board examinations on June 8. 77.10 per cent students had passed in the Maharashtra Board 10th exam this year. Students who did not qualify in the board exam were eligible to appear for the Supplementary exam and clear secondary school examination this year itself. The Board has already released the supplementary exam result for class 12 students. The Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result 2019 will be released on the board's official result website.

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019: Live Updates

Aug 30, 2019
09:50 (IST)
Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019 Time
Maharashtra Board will announce supplementary exam result for class 10 students at 1:00 pm today. 
Aug 30, 2019
09:39 (IST)
Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019 Today
Maharashtra Board SSC Supplementary result 2019 will be released today on the Board's official results website.
