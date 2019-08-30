Maharashtra 10th Supplementary Result Today: When, Where, How To Check

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019 will be released today

SSC Supplementary Result 2019: Maharashtra Board SSC Supplementary result 2019 will be released today. The Maharashtra 10th supplementary result will be released on the Board's official results website. The result will be released in the afternoon today. The supplementary exam for class 10 students was conducted in July. The board has already released the HSC supplementary result 2019. In the 12th Supplementary exam mere 23 per cent students passed.

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019: When To Check?

As per an official results notice released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), the result for the SSC supplementary exam will be released today at 1:00 pm.

Maharashtra 10th Supplementary Result 2019: Where To Check?

Maharashtra Board will place a result link on its official website, that is on mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Students can also go directly to the official results portal for Maharashtra Board - mahresult.nic.in- and check their result after it is released.

Apart from the official websites, the result may also be available on some private result hosting websites like Indiaresults.com. Students should, however, prefer to check their result from the official website only.

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to the official result website of Maharashtra Board, mahresult.nic.in

Step two: Click on the Maharashtra SSC July exam result link on the home page.

Step three: Enter your roll number and mother's first name as entered during the registration.

Step four: Click submit and view your result.

Maharashtra Board had announced class 10 board exam result on June 8, 2019 this year. As per reports, 77.10 per cent students passed in the 10th board examination conducted by the state board. This year, 1,794 schools also registered 100 per cent pass percentage.

