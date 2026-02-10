Maharashtra Class 12 Board Exams Begin Today, Over 13 Lakh Students To Appear

Maharashtra HSC Exams 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct the Class 12 examinations from today, February 10, 2026 to March 11, 2026. More than 13 lakh students will appear for the exams across 3,387 centres.

Police Deployed For Students Help

The Thane traffic police has deployed 54 "riders" to help students appearing for Class 10 and 12 exams reach their centres without hindrance.

"With 223 centre for Class 10 and 126 centres for Class 12 spread across Zones 1 to 5 of Thane Police Commissionerate, the department is taking proactive measures to manage potential delays. A total of 54 riders have been deployed on the roads and helpline numbers have been issued to contact 18 traffic units including the traffic control WhatsApp number and traffic control helpline," DCP (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat told reporters.

Maharashtra Board Exams 2026: Guidelines For Appearing In Exam

Students should reach their exam centres at least 30 minutes prior to the examination start time.

They must come in full school uniform and carry their school ID card. Students are also advised to bring their own stationery-black and blue pens, a scale, pencil, eraser, and sharpener-so they have everything they need during the exam.

Like last year, the question papers will not be handed out in advance. Instead, students will receive an additional 10 minutes at the end to read through the paper.

To support students and reduce exam-related stress, the board has launched helpline numbers staffed by trained counsellors. In addition, divisional offices have shared contact details of teachers who can help clear academic doubts.