Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result Soon. Direct Download Link Here

Maharashtra SSC Supply result 2019: Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result will be released soon. The results will be published on the official result website of the Board, mahresult.nic.in. MSBSHSE or Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, the official state body which conducts and regulates the secondary and higher secondary annual examinations, organised the Maharashtra SSC Supplementary examinations for Secondary School Certificate or SSC (Class 10) students in July and August along with the Higher Secondary Certificate or HSC (Class 12) examinations. The Maharashtra Supplementary results for HSC students were announced recently.

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result 2019: Direct link

The Mahrashtra SSC results will be released on the link provided here:

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result 2019 direct link (This link will be updated after the resutls are announced)

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result 2019: Everything you need to know

Maharashtra SSC Supply result will be released at mahresult.nic.in.

Here is everything you need to know about Maharashtra Supplementary result for Class 102019:

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result 2019: When

The Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result will be released on August 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm.

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result 2019: Where to check

The Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result will be released at mahresult.nic.in, the official results website of the Board.

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Maharashtra Class 10 Supplementary result:

Step One: Go to the official result website of Maharashtra Board, mahresult.nic.in

Step Two: On the home page, click on the Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result link

Step Three: Enter your roll number and mother's first name as entered during the registration

Step Four: Click submit

Step Five: Download your Maharashtra SSC results from next page

