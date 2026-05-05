Maharashtra HSC Supplementary 2026 Application Begins: Check Important Dates And Instructions

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Exams 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has begun the application process for the HSC supplementary examinations. Students who were unable to pass one or more subjects in the main Class 12 board exams can apply online through the official website. The last date for students to submit their applications is May 15, 2026. Schools are required to complete the fee payment through RTGS/NEFT by May 21, 2026. As per the official schedule, the supplementary examinations will be conducted during June and July 2026, providing candidates with another chance to improve their results.

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary 2026: Important Dates

Check the following important dates for Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Exam 2026:

Regular Fee Application Dates: May 5 to May 15, 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment (RTGS/NEFT): May 21, 2026

Submission of Student Lists to Divisional Board: May 25, 2026

Late Fee Application Dates: May 16 to May 20, 2026

Maharashtra Supplementary Exam 2026: Important Instructions

Institutions must verify student details through the college login portal after submission.

Students should review all information carefully before final submission.

Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted.

The application fee is non-refundable once paid.

Candidates must follow all instructions provided on the official website.

Payments should be made only through approved methods such as ICICI Bank Virtual Account, NEFT, or RTGS.

Offline or late submissions will not be considered.

Students should complete their Maharashtra HSC Supplementary 2026 application within the deadline to avoid last minute issues.