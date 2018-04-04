KV Admission 2018: How To Register For Class 2 To 11

The Admission details can be obtained at http://kvadmissiononline2018.in.
According to the notification from KVS, registration for Class 2 and above except Class 11 will be done only if vacancies exists in schools.
"For Class 11, application forms will be issued immediately after the declaration of Class 10 results, subject to availability of vacancies in the Vidyalayas," said a notification.
"Reckoning of age for all Classes shall be as on 31.03.2018. Reservation of seats will be as per KVS Admission Guidelines available on the website (www.kvsangathan.nic.in)," added the notification.
To know further details about KV admission, parents may contact the Principal of nearby Kendriya Vidyalaya.
KV admission 2018: Important things to know
1. To check the admission status, directly contact the individual schools you have applied to.
2. The registration is closed (as of 19 March 05:00 PM) for admission to class 1 forms year 2018-2019.
