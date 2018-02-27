KV Admission 2018-2019 Notice Released: Check Details Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released admission notice for the academic session 2018-2019. While the admission for class 1 will begin registration from 1 March 2018 for class 2 onwards registration will begin on 2 April 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT KV Admission 2018-2019 Notice Released: Check Details New Delhi: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (



For class 11



The official web portal for KV admission 2018-2019 is kvadmissiononline2018.in.



Digital Learning Scheme In KVs, Odisha

On the other hand, from next academic session, digital learning scheme is likely to be introduced in some more Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in Odisha. This will enable students of classes VII and VIII to use tablets for science and mathematics. "We expect that the scheme will be rolled out in at least five more KVs, including Berhampur, in the state from the next academic year. We are planning to submit a proposal in this regard to the KVS soon," said Deputy Commissioner, KVS Bhubaneswar region, ALV Jaganadha Rao.



Ranking Of Kendriya Vidyalayas

On October 2017, Ministry of Human Resource Development decided to rank close to 1200 KVs in the country. According to the decision, with maximum 1,000 points, the KVs would be graded under four categories, with 80 per cent and above (excellent) under A category, 60-79.9 per cent (very good) in B category, 40-59.9 per cent (Good) in C, and below 40 per cent (average) in D. Schools will be assessed under seven parameters: academic performance which will carry the highest weightage of 500 points, followed by school infrastructure (150 points) and school administration (120 points). Other heads under which schools would be marked include finance (70 points), community participation (60 points), grace points (90 points) and overall observation by the inspectors (10 points).





Click here for more



Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan ( KVS ) has released admission notice for the academic session 2018-2019. While for class 1 admission registration will begin from 1 March 2018 for class 2 onwards registration will begin on 2 April 2018. However, admission for class 2 and above will only be done if vacancies exist. Age will be calculated as on 31 March 2018. As of now no fresh admission guideline has been released by KV. However, considering the norms set previous year the minimum age for getting admission to class 1 is 5 years. Also as per the previous year admission norm, those born on 1 April will also be considered.For class 11 admission , application form will be released immediately after the declaration of class 10 results. 'There is no age restriction for admission to Class XI provided the student is seeking admission in the year of passing Class X examination. Similarly, there will be no upper& lower age limit for admission to class XII provided there has been no break in the continuous study of the student after passing class XI,' reads KVS admission guidelines 2017-2018.The official web portal for KV admission 2018-2019 is kvadmissiononline2018.in.On the other hand, from next academic session, digital learning scheme is likely to be introduced in some more Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in Odisha. This will enable students of classes VII and VIII to use tablets for science and mathematics. "We expect that the scheme will be rolled out in at least five more KVs, including Berhampur, in the state from the next academic year. We are planning to submit a proposal in this regard to the KVS soon," said Deputy Commissioner, KVS Bhubaneswar region, ALV Jaganadha Rao.On October 2017, Ministry of Human Resource Development decided to rank close to 1200 KVs in the country. According to the decision, with maximum 1,000 points, the KVs would be graded under four categories, with 80 per cent and above (excellent) under A category, 60-79.9 per cent (very good) in B category, 40-59.9 per cent (Good) in C, and below 40 per cent (average) in D. Schools will be assessed under seven parameters: academic performance which will carry the highest weightage of 500 points, followed by school infrastructure (150 points) and school administration (120 points). Other heads under which schools would be marked include finance (70 points), community participation (60 points), grace points (90 points) and overall observation by the inspectors (10 points).Click here for more Education News