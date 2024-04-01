KVS Admissions 2024: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Begins Registrations For Admissions

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has started the registration process for admission to class 1 and 2.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to fill the admission 2024 form. The deadline to register for class 1 admission is April 15, 2024 while that for class 2 is April 10, 2024.

The first selection list for class 1 will come out on April 19, 2024, and the second one on April 29.

The admission to KVS class 11 will begin only after the announcement of class 10 board exams.

Candidates must be at least six year's of age for taking admission in the Kendriya Vidyalaya. KVS has introduced a new admission portal for conducting admission process across all 1,254 Kendriya Vidyalaya.

The candidates are advised not to submit multiple applications to the same Vidyalaya for the same child. Only the last application will be considered in admission process in case multiple registration forms are submitted for the same child. In a double shift Kendriya Vidyalaya, each shift will be treated as separate Vidyalaya for admission purpose.

A candidate can submit at least three choices of Kendriya Vidyalayas while filling the application form.

Each choice of Vidyalaya will be considered separately, independently and at par, without any notion of preference among the choice of Vidyalayas.

