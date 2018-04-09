KEAM 2018 Admit Card To Be Released Soon @ Cee.kerala.gov.in; Check Details Here Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Government of Kerala will release the KEAM 2018 admit card or hall ticket tomorrow on the official website.

Share EMAIL PRINT The CEE Kerala will conduct Entrance Examination for admission to Engineering Courses only. KEAM 2018 Admit Card/ Hall Ticket: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Government of Kerala will release the KEAM 2018 admit card or hall ticket tomorrow on the official website. According to the notification KEAM Admit Cards or Hall Tickets for the Engineering Entrance Examination will be made available to download from the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in from April 10. According to the KEAM prospectus, Physics and Chemistry (Paper-I) of KEAM engineering entrance examination will be held on April 23 while Mathematics (Paper-II) will be held on April 24.



was held till February 28.



The printout of the admit card thus obtained will have to be produced at the time of examination. Admit Cards will not be sent by post from this office to the candidate.



The CEE Kerala will conduct Entrance Examination for admission to Engineering Courses only.



However, candidates seeking admission to B.Pharm course shall have to appear for and qualify in Paper-I (Physics & Chemistry) of the Engineering Entrance Examination.



The CEE Kerala will not conduct any Entrance Examination for admission to B.Arch. course and Medical & Allied courses.



However, candidates seeking admission to B.Arch. course should compulsorily appear for and qualify in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) conducted by the Council of Architecture (COA) on or before 10.06.2018.



Candidates seeking admission to any of the Medical and Allied courses in colleges from Kerala should compulsorily appear for and qualify in the



NDTV had earlier reported that the



