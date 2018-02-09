KEAM 2018: NEET UG 2018 Compulsory For Medical Admission; NATA 2018 For Architecture The application process for KEAM 2018 began on official CEE, Kerala website on February 1, 2018 and the last date to apply is February 28, 2018.

KEAM 2018: NEET UG 2018 Compulsory For Medical Admission



As per a recent announcement on the KEAM 2018 website, "Candidates seeking admission to Medical & Allied courses in Kerala including MBBS/BDS/Ayurveda/Homoeo/Siddha/Unanni, etc. should apply for KEAM online before 28-02-2018 and send printout of online submitted application along with required supporting documents to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations on or before 31.03.2018. They shall also have to apply for and qualify in NEET UG-2018 conducted by the CBSE."



Similarly, in case of architecture programs, "Candidates who seek admission to Architecture course should apply for KEAM online before 28-02-2018 and send printout of the online submitted application along with required supporting documents to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations on or before 31.03.2018. They shall also have to apply for and qualify in NATA (National Aptitude Test in Architecture)."



NEET UG 2018 application process began yesterday on the official website and will continue till March 9, 2018. NEET UG 2018 is scheduled on May 6, 2018.



Application process for NATA 2018 began on January 18, 2018 and will end on March 2, 2018. NATA 2018 exam is scheduled on April 29, 2018.



