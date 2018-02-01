KEAM 2018: Online Application Process Begins Today; Check Eligibility, Application Fee The official prospectus for KEAM 2018 is available now and the online application will begin today at 5:00 pm.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT KEAM 2018: Online Application Process Begins Today New Delhi: The official prospectus for KEAM 2018 is available now and the online application will begin today at 5:00 pm. KEAM is conducted for admission to Professional Degree Courses 2018, which has been approved by the Government of Kerala. Through KEAm, candidates will be granted admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering, Pharmacy, Medical, Agriculture and Forestry, Veterinary, and Fisheries courses. The merit list for each course will be prepared according to separate rules as mentioned in the KEAM 2018 official prospectus.



Candidates applying for KEAM 2018 must have the following at hand before beginning the application process: Email id and mobile number

Birth certificate/SSLC/Passport

Income Certificate

Non-creamy layer certificate/ Community certificate, if any, for category claims

Certificate for special reservation, if any

Eligibility



The candidate must have qualified higher secondary examination or any equivalent degree. Candidates should check the official prospectus for detailed academic eligibility criteria.



Applicants should have completed 17 years of age as on December 31, 2018. No relaxation in the minimum age will be allowed. There is no upper age limit for Engineering, Architecture and B.Pharm Courses. For Medical and Allied courses, the upper age limit will be as per the Information Bulletin of NEET(UG)-2018.



Application Process



Candidates will be able to apply online on the official website: www.cee.kerala.gov.in. The application fee for Engineering only/ B.Pharm. only/ both is Rs. 700 for general candidates and Rs. 300 for SC candidates. The application fee for Architecture only/ Medical and Allied only/ both is Rs. 500 for general candidates and Rs. 200 for SC candidates. Candidates who wish to apply to all the courses is Rs. 900 for general candidates and Rs. 400 for SC candidates.



