KEAM 2018 Hall Ticket Released For Engineering, Pharmacy Entrance Exam At Cee.kerala.gov.in

Share EMAIL PRINT KEAM 2018 Hall Ticket Released For Engineering, Pharmacy Entrance Exam New Delhi: The KEAM 2018 Hall ticket for engineering and pharmacy entrance exam is now available to download on the official website. Candidates would be able to download their admit card after logging into their profile page. The website is not responding right now and hence students are advised to return to the website later and take a print out of their respective admit cards. Hall ticket is not being released for candidates who have applied for medical or architecture courses.



How to download KEAM 2018 Hall Ticket?



Step one: Go to official CEE, Kerala website:www.cee.kerala.gov.in



Step two: Login to your profile page using your application number and password.



Step three: Click on the admit card link.



Step four: Download and take a printout of your admit card.





After downloading the admit card, check all the details mentioned. In case of any discrepancy bring it to the notice of CEE, Kerala immediately.



All such candidates who are unable to see their admit card on their profile page should check the 'Memo Details' link available under menu on the profile page. Hall tickets have not been issued for candidates who have either not remitted the complete fee or have uploaded a faulty image or if there is some other issue with their application form. Such candidates would need to



